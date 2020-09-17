WF Chamber wins Community Economic Development Award

“Partners were the key to success for this project. The day the building became vacant a group of local investors put a plan in place to buy and rehabilitate the 181,000 sq. ft. facility – that group was led by local businessman and philanthropist Harry Patterson. The group of investors completed their plans for the building and then donated the building to the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation. From the city and county officials, the 4a board members and the entire team at the Chamber of Commerce to the private sector contractors and volunteers we are very fortunate that everyone does their part to make economic development a high priority,” said Travis Haggard, Vice President of Business Retention & Expansion for the Wichita Falls Chamber.