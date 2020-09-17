WF Chamber wins Community Economic Development Award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Economic Development Council announced Wichita Falls as one of the recipients for this year’s Community Economic Development Award.
Wichita Falls won in the population category of 100,001 to 250,000 for the Pamlico Air/Stanley Tool building project.
There were 34 nominations for the award this year and they were judged in five criteria to pick the winners:
- Innovativeness
- Transferability
- Community Commitment and Leverage
- Measured Objectives
- Secondary Benefits.
The nominees and winners will be recognized on Oct. 7 at the TEDC’s 2020 Virtual Annual Conference and will be published to the TEDC’s website when the conference is over.
You can read the full press release below:
Wichita Falls Chamber wins CEDA award
The program recognizes exceptional contributions of TEDC member cities toward the economic vitality of their communities and the state of Texas through creativity, leadership, and partnership in the achievement of business retention, business recruitment and community improvement.
Other 2020 CEDA Recipients include: Sequin Economic Development Corporation, City of Sugar Land, Development Corporation of Abilene, and Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation.
Wichita Falls won the award on based on the Pamlico Air/Stanley Building project. The full submission is available to read on the Chamber’s website at wichitafallschamber.com.
“Partners were the key to success for this project. The day the building became vacant a group of local investors put a plan in place to buy and rehabilitate the 181,000 sq. ft. facility – that group was led by local businessman and philanthropist Harry Patterson. The group of investors completed their plans for the building and then donated the building to the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation. From the city and county officials, the 4a board members and the entire team at the Chamber of Commerce to the private sector contractors and volunteers we are very fortunate that everyone does their part to make economic development a high priority,” said Travis Haggard, Vice President of Business Retention & Expansion for the Wichita Falls Chamber.
The 2020 CEDA nominees and recipients will be recognized at the virtual coffee break during the TEDC’s 2020 Virtual Annual Conference on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020. The 2020 CEDA Recipient nominations will be published on the TEDC’s website after the 2020 Annual Conference.
