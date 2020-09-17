WFISD meals now free for students 18 and younger

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Recent waivers issued by the USDA and TDA are now allowing WFISD to serve meals at no charge to children 18 years old or younger.
The change to free meals will start Sept. 21 and will go through December.
It should be noted that the Child Nutrition Department will continue to process applications for free and reduced price meals so any possible changes to this policy later will be as seamless as possible.
The WFISD Child Nutrition Department continue to hold safety and sanitation measures to the highest degree to protect students and staff. Extra safety measures added since the pandemic began include daily temperature checks, health screenings and mandatory masks for all team members.
