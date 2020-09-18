Annual Wheels & Grills event starts in Nocona

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - The Annual Wheels & Grills event in Nocona is already underway but don’t worry if you missed out on Friday’s cook-off.
On Saturday there will be another cook-off running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the awards being presented at 5:30 p.m.
The Car Show also kicks off at 9 a.m. and the awards will be announced at noon.
There will be a cornhole tournament at 10 a.m. and a horseshoe tournament at noon.
Marker Cellars Winery, 4R Winery and Red River Station BBQ will be hosting concerts all through the evening.
For more information, visit the Nocona Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
