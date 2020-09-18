Another tropical depression has formed in the Gulf

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday we are going to be seeing fairly nice conditions and will have a high of about 84. we will have nice sunny skies just in time for Friday Night Football. We will see the window to the Northeast at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Then going into the weekend it looks amazing. 83 for the high on Saturday with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the East at about 10 to 15 miles per hour but then going into Sunday it looks even better 81 for the high with East Winds at about ten miles per hour with nice sunny skies. Now while we don’t officially have any rain chances over the next week we could see some rain chances in return by mid-week next week.