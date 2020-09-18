MSU Texas creates special housing for COVID-19 students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University is offering special housing accommodations for students who contract COVID-19, but want to remain on campus.
“When we had our first COVID case we were able to move that student over to our block isolation rooms and that happened about a couple of weeks ago and since then any student that has tested positive who chooses to stay on campus is moved over to that isolation block,” said Kristi Schulte, MSU Texas Director of Residence Life.
The university has eight student COVID-19 cases, two of those students are currently living on campus while they are in isolation.
MSU Texas Residence Life has set aside a 48 bed apartment style dorm for isolation rooms that would normally be used to house transfer students.
These apartment style suites allow students space to spread out with their own bathrooms and bedrooms. Students even get meals delivered straight to their front door.
MSU Texas Student Affairs personnel have also begun implementing campus contact tracers to limit the spread of the virus and work with those in isolation.
“We reach out to students to find out what’s going on if they are healthy enough to continue classes remotely so if they can participate in online classes or zoom classes they have supplies they need,” said Dr. Keith Lamb, MSU Texas Vice President Student Affairs.
To find out more information and updates on MSU Covid-19 numbers visit their website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.