Sprite and Cola are looking for forever homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Sprite and Cola.
Sprite and Cola are both six-month-old Pointer mixes and are sweet and do just fine with other dogs and people alike.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue representatives will be at Petco tomorrow between noon and 4 p.m.
The adoption fee for dogs is $125 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.