Suspect in Jason Baum Jr. murder arrested for capital murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A suspect in the Jason Baum Jr. murder case was arrested on Thursday for capital murder, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.
Martez Vrana was originally arrested in June on a murder charge in relation to the Baum case but bonded out of jail on Sept. 17.
WFPD reports Vrana was arrested Thursday in connection to the Baum case for capital murder.
He currently remains in the Wichita County Jail with a $500,000 bond set by a judge.
