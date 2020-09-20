Member of Sheppard AFB 82nd medical group tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Sheppard Air Force Base has confirmed that a member of the 82nd Medical Group has tested positive for COVID-19.
The base said after a thorough review by public health, they are confident there is no risk of exposure and that staff followed strict CDC guidelines and safety protocols during patient interactions.
As a result of the positive case and the requirement to quarantine 1st ring contacts, face-to-face access will be reduced in the pediatric, behavioral health, and women's health clinics for the next five to seven days.
If you have an appointment that is impacted, you will be contacted to either address your medical need by telephone or to reschedule if a face-to-face visit is necessary.
A full statement from Sheppard Air Force Base can be read below:
“Team Sheppard,
On Friday, Sept. 18th, a staff member of the 82d Medical Group tested positive for COVID-19. After a thorough review by Public Health, we are confident there is no risk of exposure to our beneficiaries. Medical Group staff followed strict CDC guidelines and safety protocols during patient interactions.
As a result of the positive case and the requirement to quarantine 1st ring contacts, face-to-face access will be reduced in the Pediatric, Behavioral Health, and Women’s Health Clinics for the next 5-7 duty days. If you have an appointment that is impacted by this reduction in access, you will be contacted to either address your medical need by telephone or to reschedule if a face-to-face visit is necessary.
If you have any questions, please call 940-676-2273.
Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work to continue serving your medical needs within COVID-19 guidelines.”
