Senate candidate goes virtual after wife tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A candidate running in the special election for the Senate seat in District 30 says he will be pursuing a virtual campaign after his wife tests positive for COVID-19.
The campaign office for Drew Springer said Springer’s wife tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of September 13.
Springer said when the results came back, he immediately stopped in-person events and went strictly online.
There is no word yet from the Springer campaign on if he will return to in-person campaigning before election day on September 29.
Springer’s full statement from Springer’s campaign manager can be read below:
“Earlier this week, my wife Lydia was diagnosed with COVID-19. Upon receiving the diagnosis, out of an abundance of caution, my campaign immediately ensured we were following CDC social distancing guidelines, transitioned away from in-person events, and are operating virtually and through surrogates.
While we both feel fine and are symptom-free, I want to do the responsible thing and put family first, while protecting my fellow Texans and keeping our state open. Our campaign is still working full-speed ahead connecting with voters, answering questions, and sharing why I am the best choice to represent our district in the senate.”
