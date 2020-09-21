BBB warns of election-based scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers that the upcoming elections are likely to generate scams.
Monica Horton joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about it.
Some common political scams and frauds to watch out for include:
Fundraising scams
Scammers claiming to represent a political candidate will call and say they are raising money to support the campaign. They may say they are collecting funds for a specific cause or on behalf of a group of people.
If you wish to donate, make sure you are donating to your intended campaign by contacting them directly.
Polling scams
Someone claiming to be conducting a political survey may call and ask questions about the upcoming election. The scammer claims that in return, you will receive a gift card or some other reward.
They will start by asking legitimate sounding questions but then follow them up by asking for your credit card number to pay for shipping for the reward you were promised.
Polling companies don’t offer participation prizes very often and if they do they will never ask for a credit card number.
Impersonation scams
Scammers may use real audio clips of politicians' voices lifted from speeches and media interviews to call and ask for a special contribution. At some point during scams like this, the politician’s voice asks that you push a button to be redirected to an agent, letting the scammer speak directly to you.
Make sure you research any fundraising organization before giving out your credit card number.
For more information on scams like this or tips for avoiding other scams, visit the BBB’s website.
