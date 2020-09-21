First COVID-19 related death reported in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The first COVID-19 related death in Clay County was reported Saturday by County Judge Mike Campbell.
Judge Campbell is also reporting the county currently has five active cases along with 45 recoveries.
216 patients have tested negative at the Clay County Memorial Hospital and there are currently no pending tests.
Judge Campbell originally reported a different COVID-19 death in the county on July 30. He rescinded the report a day later as the patient, who formally lived in Petrolia, had actually been living in Wichita County for the past 10 years.
