Four COVID-19 cases reported at Bowie ISD

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - Two students and two staff members at Bowie ISD have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Bowie News.
After the district was informed about the cases, they sent multiple letters via email to notify parents. One letter was addressed to parents of kids that attend the high school and another was for parents of kids who attend the intermediate and junior high.
The Bowie News reports there was also an employee that tested positive for the virus during the first few days of school and has since recovered. A contract-employee has also tested positive and the school district was informed about this case on Friday.
