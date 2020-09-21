League of Women Voters to help register voters Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Voter Registration Day is Tuesday and one local organization wants to help you register to vote.
Every year, millions of Americans miss out on general elections because they missed the registration deadline.
To help you, the League of Women Voters will be at the Wichita Falls Public Library to register voters on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
As a reminder, you must be registered by October 5 to vote in November’s presidential election.
