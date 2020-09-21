Most businesses now able to open at 75% capacity in Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Most Texas businesses are now able to open at 75% capacity thanks to the latest move to reopen the state from Governor Greg Abbott.
While this expands how many people can come into shops at one time, business owners say with the current amount of customers coming in, adding 25% more capacity inside isn’t doing much.
“There isn’t typically 75 people in here at any point in time so that’s why the 75% capacity doesn’t impact us that much,” Jessica Edwards, owner of Frank & Joes Coffee House, said.
There space is already tight and tables are already spaced out.
“As far as the amount of people that can come in we’ll modify that as more people start to come in,” Edwards said.
Governor Abbott’s latest order leaves out guidance for when bars can reopen. It’s why many are now restructuring, adding food to their menu’s, and becoming restaurants.
“It’s not because of anything that they’ve done on their own," Henry Florsheim, President of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, said. “It’s because of arbitrary rules made saying ‘hey we are going to blame this on bars and somehow if you can become a restaurant we know you’ll be safer.'”
One place that’s now reopened is the Iron Horse Pub in downtown Wichita Falls.
“We didn’t really want to be a restaurant, but we have to be to reopen so that’s what we’ve got to do,” John Dickenson, owner of the Iron Horse Pub, said.
They had been closed for six months.
“In that time, we’ve lost hundreds of thousands of dollars, probably closer to 4 or 5 hundred thousand,” Dickenson said.
The pub now sells charcuterie platter along with pints of beer. A date to when they can be just a pub, that’s still unclear.
“Now that they can serve food it’s not going to be any different than what they were doing before, it’s just that they are going to be able to eat at the same time. It didn’t create a healthier environment it just forced a local business owner to spend money to lose money to now be able to go back into business,” Florsheim said.
