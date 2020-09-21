New COVID-19 cases reported at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Eight new offenders and five new employees at Allred Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
This brings the total number of employee cases up to 57 with 42 of them making recoveries. There have also been 54 offender cases at the prison with 40 of them recovering.
The prison has seen a total of 111 cases so far and 354 people are being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 15 people are listed under “medical isolation.”
There have been over 203,300 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 21,614 coming back positive. There are 39 confirmed offender COVID-19 related deaths and 116 presumed. The cause of 40 additional deaths is still being determined.
There have been over 67,900 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 4,662 coming back positive. There are 20 presumed employee COVID-19 related deaths.
