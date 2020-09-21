Showers are possible today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday we are going to see fairly cool conditions for this time of the year. We will have a nice comfortable 81 degrees for the high today. We will have partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers later in the day. After about 6 this evening rain chances begin especially out to our Southeastern counties. Overnight tonight or rain chances look to increase to about 40% chance with a low of about 62. Then going into Tuesday we’ll see fairly cool temperatures. Thanks to Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf will have cooler temperatures with only a high of about 71. We will also have a 40% chance of rain throughout the day on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday we lose our rain chances but will start warming back up. We will have a high of about 77 with mostly cloudy skies but throughout the week this week temperatures all in all will warm up once again. Going into a Friday we will see the mid-80s thanks to strong Southwest winds but then on Saturday temperatures could reach the 90s once again before another front comes through.