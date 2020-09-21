STATE UPDATE: Grady County’s active cases near 300

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The total number of cases reported in Oklahoma is nearing 78,000 according to state officials.
On Monday, two new deaths and 1,101 new cases were reported bring the totals in the state to 948 and 77,908.
Over the weekend, the number of active cases grew in the majority of Southwest Oklahoma counties, excluding Stephens and Cotton counties which saw a decrease of seven and 10 cases, respectively.
Washita County saw their number increase from seven to 22 since last week.
Grady County continues to have the most active cases in the area as they near 300.
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.