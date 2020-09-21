Thrift store aims to bring change to the community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Alive Ministry Thrift store, located in the former Ninth St. laundromat, was finally able to open it’s door to those in need.
"More or less it’s for the kids so they’ll have a safe place to come and a safe place to live and that’s what it’s all about,' said Rex Hendrix Overseer of The Alive Ministry Thrift Store.
Not only will the thrift store be providing clothes, shoes and furniture to families in need, they’ve also partnered with Wichita Falls non profit organization CASA, to help children going through foster care.
“They will be gracious enough to provide whatever we may need for them sometimes our children come with literally nothing in foster care it may be clothes it may be hygiene products things like that you know just to help the children.” said James Bolding Executive Director Child Advocate.
The Alive Thrift Store also plans to provide a street ministry every week for those who may need spiritual support.
“If they have anything they’d like to say come on up they can tell something about them and their testimony we can learn something about them and help them we’re their at.” said Rex Hendrix Overseer of Alive Ministry Thrift Store.
To find out more information about The Alive Ministry Thrift Store or for how you can donate to the store, visit their Facebook page or call Gayla Hendrix, the store manager at (940)-337-0041.
