Tracking the numbers: Active COVID-19 cases across WFISD

Tracking the numbers: Active COVID-19 cases across WFISD
The cases will be broken down by campus. (Source: WFISD Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | September 21, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 4:21 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.

The dashboard is showing one new Crockett Elementary student has tested positive for COVID-19.

There are a total of 17 active cases within the WFISD community, with 11 of them being students and 6 being staff members.

The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:

Campus Active Student Cases Active Staff Cases
Hirschi High School 1 0
Rider High School 1 0
Wichita Falls High School 1 1
Barwise Middle School 2 0
Kirby Middle School 0 0
McNiel Middle School 0 0
Booker T. Washington Elementary 0 0
Brook Village 0 0
Burgess Elementary 0 0
Crockett Elementary 1 0
Cunningham Elementary 0 0
Fain Elementary 0 0
Fowler Elementary 0 0
Franklin Elementary 0 1
Haynes Elementary 0 0
Jefferson Elementary 0 0
Lamar Elementary 0 0
Milam Elementary 1 0
Scotland Park Elementary 1 2
Sheppard Elementary 0 0
Southern Hills Elementary 1 0
West Foundation Elementary 0 0
Zundy Elementary 2 0
Farris Early Childhood 0 0
Northwest Head Start 0 0
Career Education Center N/A 1
Other N/A 1

Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.

You can view WFISD’s COVID-19 Dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.