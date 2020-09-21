Two new MSU Texas students test positive for COVID-19

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By KAUZ Team | September 21, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 4:07 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports two new students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the current numbers on COVID-19 cases at MSU Texas.
Here are the current numbers on COVID-19 cases at MSU Texas. (Source: MSU Texas)

A total of 37 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Monday at 3:45 p.m., says the patients are made up of nine faculty/staff members and 28 students. There are currently eight active student cases along with one active staff case.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

MSU Texas coverage:

Coronavirus Coverage:

You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.