TxDOT to hold US 82 virtual public meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is holding a virtual public meeting on Tuesday for the US 82 GAP project in Wichita County.
This is the first virtual meeting since the last public meeting on these plans because of COVID-19.
The proposed project is to widen and improve about four miles of US 82 from the Wichita-Archer County Line to FM 369.
It would add more lanes on both sides of the road, put in a 16-foot wide center left-turn lane, and other items included in the design.
After years of development and starting with five alternatives, it’s time for the public to weigh in more.
“We have had some very successful public meetings and the people have come forth with what they want to see done out here. They also have talked to us about the things that they would like us to avoid if at all possible,” said Adele Lewis, TxDOT Wichita Falls public information officer.
The public has a two week comment period up until Oct. 7, but the website will remain up.
Construction is anticipated to start in 2024 with an estimated cost of $15.4 million, not including right-of-way acquisition and utility relocations.
To watch the meeting, download documents, and leave comments, visit TxDOT’s website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.