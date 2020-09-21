WFMA partners with museums to showcase history

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University opens it’s 2nd Annual Origin Stories Exhibit.
Pieces from eight museums in Clay County, Burkburnett, Vernon, and Wichita Falls along with some pieces from WFMA are being showcased through October 17.
With COVID-19 some of the museums participating in The Origin Stories Exhibit remained closed to visitors.
“To remind everyone that some things are essential business and some things are experiences and so to be able to still offer that experience it offers hope it offers a connection to the past the present and the future.” said Danny Bills Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University Curator of Collections.
To find out more on The WFMA or The Origin Stories Exhibit visit their website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.