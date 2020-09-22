City of Olney issues boil order

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - The City of Olney has issued a boil water order as the pressure in the water lines is currently being worked on.
Water is expected to be restored within 2-3 hours at the max.
Due to the water main break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the City of Olney to issue the order.
All consumers should boil their water prior to consumption, which includes washing your hands and face, brushing teeth and drinking.
Children, seniors and consumers with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
