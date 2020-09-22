District court reinstates Faryion Wardrip death sentence

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has rejected the request for a new trial and has reinstated the death sentence for a Texas man who committed five murders.
A federal district court previously stopped Faryion Wardrip’s death sentence and would allow him to be released only if the State started a new trial or give a life sentence within 180 days.
This decision was reversed and the motion for appeal was denied.
Wardrip committed five murders in Texas between December 1984 and May 1986. Four of the murders happened in Wichita County and one happened in Tarrant County.
He claimed he committed the crimes due to his abuse of illegal drugs.
After the murder of Tina Kimbrew in Wichita Falls in May 1986, Wardrip drove to Galveston and surrendered to officers there.
He reportedly confessed to the murder of Kimbrew, later pled guilty to the crime and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Wardrip began serving his sentence in December 1986 and was released on parole in December 1997.
In 1999, DNA testing connected Wardrip to unsolved murders and he was arrested before eventually confessing to four other murders.
He was charged for capital murder in the death of Terry Sims, one of the Wichita County victims, to which he pled guilty.
Wardrip was sentenced to death by the court, as his defense lawyer argued he wasn’t a danger if he was instead given a life sentence.
Wardrip filed several appeals over the years on the basis of ineffective assistance by his lawyer.
In April of 2010, the federal court conditionally granted a relief, stopped the death sentence and ordered that Wardrip should be released if the State didn’t start proceedings for a new trial or agreed to a life sentence within 180 days.
The district court has now reversed that relief, reinstating the death sentence.
