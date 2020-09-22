FRESH 48: WFPD car broken into, equipment stolen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crime Stoppers in Wichita Falls need help solving a burglary of a police vehicle that happened sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Law enforcement officials say the crime happened between 10 p.m. Monday night and 11 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Mustang Village Apartments.
A marked Wichita Falls patrol car was broken into and police equipment was stolen from the vehicle.
Wichita Falls police have little information about this crime and could use your help.
If you have any information, you can give Crime Stoppers a call anytime at (940) 322-9888 or you can make a report on their app, P3 Tips.
You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000. This is a Fresh 48 so any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest of suspect(s) will receive an additional $500 for a total of up to $1,500.
