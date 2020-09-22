The latest on COVID-19 cases across Texoma

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - Here’s the latest on COVID-19 cases that have been reported across Texoma.
One new death and seven new cases were confirmed in Wichita County by the health department on Tuesday.
MSU Texas also confirmed new cases on Tuesday, with three students testing positive. A total of 40 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the campus community since July 1.
In Young County, the Graham Regional Medical Center is reporting they’ve seen a total of 436 COVID-19 cases with 362 of them recovering.
The county has also had 10 deaths and 3,384 negative tests. There are 11 tests pending at this time.
Staying in Young County, Olney ISD announced Tuesday that a second staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials reported the county’s first death on Monday. The county now has a total of 40 positive COVID-19 cases, with 19 of them being active.
The county has also seen 20 recoveries and 267 negative tests.
Judge Mike Campbell reported last Saturday that Clay County has seen its first COVID-19 death as well.
Judge Campbell also confirmed the county has seen a total of 51 cases so far, with three of them still being active.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Archer County has a total of 79 cases while Jack County has a total of 129 cases.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting a total of 131 COVID-19 cases, with seven of them still being active.
In Montague County, the Nocona News reported the fifth COVID-19 related death in the county on Tuesday. The county has also seen 167 positive cases and 154 recoveries.
Over in Knox County, Health Authority Dr. Rodney Sholty has confirmed the county has seen nine COVID-19 deaths. The Knox County News-Courier is also reporting a total of 92 cases of COVID-19 with 77 recoveries.
Knox City-O’Brien CISD is closing for 14 days after the county local health authority determined most of their students in the high school and junior high were considered in close contact with four students that tested positive for COVID-19.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting 4 active cases for Childress County and that Hardeman County does not have any active cases.
In Haskell County, the County Judge reports 62 total cases and 60 recoveries, leaving only two active cases. The county now also has two deaths listed by the state, but these were not reported by local hospitals or doctors.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they’ve had a total of seven COVID-19 cases, two deaths and five recoveries.
The county has also seen 45 negative tests with two tests currently pending.
An update on counties in Oklahoma can be found below:
