MSU Texas professor receives grant to study in Uganda

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A geoscience professor, Dr. Andrew Katumwehe, at Midwestern State University is on to the next step of studying East African rifts since receiving a grant from the National Science Foundation.
The grant amount is $184,066 for Dr. Katumwehe and six other researchers to study dry rifting in Albertine-Rhino Graben, which is near Katumwehe’s hometown in Uganda.
The team includes researchers from Virginia Tech, the University of Delaware, the University of Kansas, North West University, and Hole Oceanographic Institution.
This is a first for MSU to conduct research with an African nation.
“It’s very competitive. It’s prestigious. It’s an honor to be given a grant within your first two years of academia," said Dr. Katumwehe.
The researchers of the study will work in a lab as well as in the field, while traveling at different times during summers over the course of four years.
This is only the beginning of this kind of research and if all goes well December is set for the initial phase of the project.
