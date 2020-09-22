Munday CISD closes for two weeks following positive COVID-19 tests

MUNDAY, Texas (TNN) - Munday CISD has closed their campuses for 14 days after two students tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Both of the students attend the high school. The first positive test came on Monday with the second one coming on Tuesday.
The Knox County local health authority determined that a majority of the students attending the secondary campus were in close contact with the positive cases. They have been asked to quarantine for 14 days.
The school district says most of their students have siblings in the elementary school, which contributed to their decision to temporarily close down their campuses.
Students will transition to remote learning until the two week period is over.
