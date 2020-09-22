Olney ISD staff member tests positive for COVID-19

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - Olney ISD announced Tuesday that another staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. Greg Roach reports the staff member was on campus at the Elementary School on Sept. 17 as well as the Olney Community Library on Sept. 17 and 18.
Anyone determined to have been in close contact with the individual has already been notified and will remain off campus for up to 14 days.
All voting will continue at the library as scheduled and it will be vigilantly cleaned. Masks are encouraged for those attending.
For more information, contact the district at (940) 564-3519 or follow the Olney ISD Facebook page.
