Preparing for first ever virtual Walk to End Alzheimer’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Instead of gathering downtown and walking as a group, walkers will stay home with their sneakers and their smart phones ready to go.
“Painting the entire town purple, instead of gathering together in one location,” Greg Sciuto, the Texas region director for the Alzheimer’s Association, “we’re purple on every street corner.”
“You get to choose your walk path, choose where you want to walk,” Patty Taylor, the walk manager for Alzheimer’s Association Wichita Falls added, “you want to walk around the lake or go for a hike, whatever you want to do this year.”
Participants in this year’s event will track their steps and route through the walk to end Alzheimer’s app. They’ll tune into the morning ceremony from their homes and walk the streets waving flags instead of carrying flowers. The Flower Garden will still be on display as a drive-by at Barwise Middle School.
“Trying to make it more interactive than just a virtual event,” Taylor said.
Sciuto said the hardest thing has been making sure people still feel connected from a distance.
“It’s a little harder to generate that sense of community. So we’re trying to combat that by having a greater presence on social media, giving folks a chance to interact,” Sciuto said.
Taylor said the Wichita Falls chapter has been preparing for weeks for this transition to a virtual walk. Now she’s just ready to see it come to life.
“I have a visual in my head,” she said, “and I’m excited that people are going to be able to see that.”
There is still time to register for Saturday’s walk. Click here to do so.
