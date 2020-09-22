STATE UPDATE: Active cases continue to rise across state, locally

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - State officials say one of the 14 new COVID-related deaths in the state was reported in Southwest Oklahoma.
Grady County reported its 11 death while crossing over the 300 active cases mark on Tuesday morning.
Most SWOK counties increased their number of active cases as the state reported an increase of 609 actives.
The total number of cases since March crossed over 79,000, currently standing at 79,072 with 962 deaths.
Chickasha continues to show the most active cases in Grady County with 174. Lawton stands at 121 of the 174 reported in Comanche County.
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.