Tropical Storm Beta looks to give us rain chances Tuesday & Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tuesday we’ll see fairly cool temperatures thanks to Tropical Storm Beta. We will have cooler temperatures with only a high of about 73. We will also have a 30% chance of rain throughout the day on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday we lose our rain chances but will start warming back up. We will have a high of about 76 with mostly cloudy skies but throughout the week this week temperatures will warm up once again. Going into Friday we will see the mid-80s thanks to strong Southwest winds but then on Saturday temperatures could reach the 90s once again before another front comes through.