Two area high school football games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - Two area high school football games have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Graham vs Hirschi game scheduled for Friday was canceled by Hirschi, according to Graham ISD.
Athletic Director Kenny Davidson confirmed there have been positive COVID-19 tests among the coaching staff at Graham ISD. No varsity players have tested positive at this time. The coaches who tested positive are quarantining for 14 days.
Davidson is in the process of trying to find another opponent for this Friday.
The Eastland vs Henrietta game scheduled for Friday was canceled at Henrietta ISD’s request out of an abundance of caution regarding COVID-19.
Eastland ISD says there may be an opportunity for their team to play this week and that they will notify everyone as soon as they find out.
