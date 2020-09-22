Vernon - Wilbarger County Crime Stoppers needs help solving two crimes

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Vernon - Wilbarger County Crime Stoppers reports a City of Vernon building was burglarized and that a backhoe was stolen from Wilbarger County property.
The City of Vernon building burglary happened sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The suspect reportedly cut a lock to gain entry and stole numerous STIHL heavy duty lawn care type equipment such as trimmers, chainsaws, polesaws, blowers and edgers.
Two air compressors, a welder, a white 2004 Chevrolet half ton regular cab pickup truck with City of Vernon markings and other items were also taken.
Another theft occurred on or before Sept. 5 on Wilbarger County property located in Oklaunion, TX.
The suspect entered the property through a gate and stole a Case model 580L 2 wheel drive loader/backhoe.
Crime Stoppers needs your help in locating this suspect or these suspects and will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and Grand Jury indictment of the person or persons responsible.
Call Crime Stoppers at (940) 552-5011, download the P3 Tips app, go to www.P3tips.com or use the toll free number 1-800-322-9888 if you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime committed in Vernon and Wilbarger County.
As a reminder, you never have to give your name or any personal information when making a call.
