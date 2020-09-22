Vernon - Wilbarger County Crime Stoppers needs help solving two crimes

September 22, 2020

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Vernon - Wilbarger County Crime Stoppers reports a City of Vernon building was burglarized and that a backhoe was stolen from Wilbarger County property.

The City of Vernon building burglary happened sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The suspect reportedly cut a lock to gain entry and stole numerous STIHL heavy duty lawn care type equipment such as trimmers, chainsaws, polesaws, blowers and edgers.

Two air compressors, a welder, a white 2004 Chevrolet half ton regular cab pickup truck with City of Vernon markings and other items were also taken.

White 2004 Chevrolet half ton regular cab pickup truck with City of Vernon markings (Source: City of Vernon - Wilbarger County Crime Stoppers)

Another theft occurred on or before Sept. 5 on Wilbarger County property located in Oklaunion, TX.

The suspect entered the property through a gate and stole a Case model 580L 2 wheel drive loader/backhoe.

Case model 580L 2 wheel drive loader/backhoe (Source: Vernon - Wilbarger County Crime Stoppers needs help with solving two crimes)

Crime Stoppers needs your help in locating this suspect or these suspects and will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and Grand Jury indictment of the person or persons responsible.

Call Crime Stoppers at (940) 552-5011, download the P3 Tips app, go to www.P3tips.com or use the toll free number 1-800-322-9888 if you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime committed in Vernon and Wilbarger County.

As a reminder, you never have to give your name or any personal information when making a call.

