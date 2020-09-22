Warming a Little by the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Clouds will be with us again on Wednesday helping to hold temperatures down some. Highs will be back in the 70s. There may be some 80s in places that see a little more sun. Everybody will be in the sun with south winds by Thursday and Friday with temperatures rising back into the 80s. We may see some lower 90s by the weekend. A fall front arrives around Tuesday of next week with some cooler weather. The overall forecast looks very dry.