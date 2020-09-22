Wichita Falls Walk to End Alzheimer’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Wichita Falls this Saturday.
Unlike previous walks, there won’t be any large crowds or open areas with tents and displays due to COVID-19.
The 2020 Walk will be a hybrid of live online walking and physical walking, whether it be by one person or in small groups. These walks can also be done wherever is easiest for participants, such as around their neighbor or along a walking trail.
The walks are the biggest fundraising activity for the Alzheimer’s Association, with 38 of the more than 600 nationwide walks taking place in Texas.
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION INVITES WICHITA FALLS RESIDENTS TO JOIN 2020 WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S ON SEPTEMBER 26
Participants Will Continue to Walk as Individuals, Families or Small Teams on Sidewalks, Tracks and Trails across the Wichita Falls area in Wake of COVID
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Wichita Falls residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on September 26.
Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the Sherman/Denison area.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek, vice president, constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
Time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being replicated. On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers.
To enhance the participant experience leading up to the event and on Walk day, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new "Walk Mainstage'' to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their Walk.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Patty Taylor, Walk manager with the Fort Worth Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Texas alone, there are more than 400,000 people living with the disease and over a million caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Wichita Falls Walk to End Alzheimers, visit: alz.org/walk.
