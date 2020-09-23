Baylor County sees spike in COVID-19 cases, now falls under mask mandate

By KAUZ Team | September 23, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 3:34 PM

BAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Baylor County has seen a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, which has caused the county to now fall under Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate.

9/23 Baylor County COVID19 Update Tested - 321, Negative - 283, Active Positive - 33, Recovered - 20, Total positives -...

Posted by Baylor County Emergency Management on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The county currently has 33 active cases and has seen 54 total. 19 of the new cases are from a nursing home.

20 patients have recovered and the county reported its first and only death earlier this week.

Since the county’s total cases have surpassed 20, it now falls under the GA-29 mask mandate.

