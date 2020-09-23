Baylor County sees spike in COVID-19 cases, now falls under mask mandate

BAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Baylor County has seen a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, which has caused the county to now fall under Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate.
The county currently has 33 active cases and has seen 54 total. 19 of the new cases are from a nursing home.
20 patients have recovered and the county reported its first and only death earlier this week.
Since the county’s total cases have surpassed 20, it now falls under the GA-29 mask mandate.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.