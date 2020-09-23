Bowie ISD athletic facilities operational again after May tornado

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - No more holes in classrooms, a brand new football field and a new gym floor make the Bowie High School from June unrecognizable.
“You know that first morning after the tornado, to come into the gym with the water and see it buckle,” Superintendent Blake Enlow said, “it was very very disheartening.”
It’s taken nearly $2 million of the $6 million budget so far to repair Bowie ISD and get it nearly ready for fall sports.
“We did play one JV football game without goal posts,” Superintendent Enlow admitted.
For athletic director Corey Mandrell, the response from students to the new facilities has been worth it.
“They were like little kids out there lined up against the fence just watching,” he said, “it’s something about a gym or a football field that brings out the little kid in everyone."
When it comes to the impact May’s tornado left on the city, both men agree “it was a blessing in disguise.”
The district still needs to finish laying turf for the baseball field and fixing fencing around the tennis courts. Once those are done, focus will shift to making the district administration building usable again.
