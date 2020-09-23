City View ISD staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CITY VIEW, Texas (TNN) - City View ISD has confirmed a staff member at City View Jr/Sr High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say the district is working closing with the health department to ensure everyone’s safety.
Superintendent Tony Bushong says the health department considers this case to be at low-risk of exposure.
The campus facilities will remain open and have been deeply sanitized several times since the employee was last at work.
All students and staff have been instructed to continue to wear masks and social distance.
