Crowell ISD temporarily switches to remote learning after COVID-19 exposure

CROWELL, Texas (TNN) - Crowell ISD has temporarily switched to remote learning after 20 of their students were exposed to COVID-19.
The school district will be closed on Thursday and will start remote learning on Friday.
School district officials say no students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.
The students were exposed to the virus by a Munday ISD student at a Cross Country track meet that happened on Monday.
Classes will return to normal on Oct. 5 if all students and staff remain free of the virus. School district officials say any new positive cases will push this date back.
All sporting events that include Crowell ISD between Wednesday and Oct. 5 have been canceled.
