Isolated sprinkle chances exist for Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday we’re going to experience fairly cool conditions for this time of the year we’ll only have a high of about 76 with partly cloudy skies. Today I can not completely rule out a sprinkle chance however no official rain chances. The wind will be out of the Northeast at about 10 miles per hour. On Thursday we will see a high of about 83 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be nice and light at about 5 miles per hour. Going into Friday we start to warm up. We’ll see a high of about 90 degrees with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the south at about 10 to 15 miles per hour.This weekend looks fairly warm as well. We will have a high of 91 on Saturday and about 92 degrees on Sunday. Then Monday looks to be possibly the warmest day of the next 7 days with a high of 94.