Masks vs. Face Shields: Health experts weigh in on what’s better

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For months now health leaders have stressed the importance of wearing face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but what kind of covering is best?
“From our perspective we just want individuals to have some type of barrier,” Lou Kreidler, health director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health Department, said.
That’s something Kreidler want’s everyone to do as we all continue the fight against coronavirus.
“A mask gives you a little bit more coverage than you might have with a face shield. With a face shield it’s going to hit your breath, or your secretions are going to hit that face shield but then air can come in and out from underneath,” Kreidler said.
Kreider adds with a cloth covering, those particles get trapped in the mask.
“You can’t put these on and be even 100% confident with them and expect to get 100% protection, it just won’t happen,” Dr. Robert McBroom, infectious disease specialist, said.
Dr. McBroom says all types of coverings aren’t perfect. He recommends masks over shields but says the bigger problem how they are being worn.
“The reason why face masks fail is because nobody wears them right. They wear them below the nose, below the mouth, on the chin, everywhere except where its supposed to be covered, and then they come home, they take it off and contaminate their hands and their they rub their hand and their noses and faces and they get contaminated,” Dr. McBroom said.
“Wearing a mask does make a difference on the probability of whether or not they’ll become positive or not,” Kreidler said.
Kreidler says in school setting where teachers and students are wearing coverings, spread of the virus lower compared to areas where that’s not happening.
“This is why I think we are seeing a whole lot of breakthrough, doesn’t have to do with people are wearing masks or not, it has everything to do with using them right,” Dr. McBroom said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.