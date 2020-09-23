Nocona ISD staff member tests positive for COVID-19

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - A Nocona Elementary School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent David Waters.
Parents of students in the classroom that had direct contact with the staff member have already been notified.
No one has been determined to be in close contact during the instructional part of the school day since the county is no longer exempt from Governor Abbott’s mask mandate.
All campuses and departments affected have been sanitized and all staff members are instructed to continue to follow CDC guidelines.
The district believes the 14-day incubation period ends on Oct. 6 based on the information they have gathered.
