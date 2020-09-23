Northside High School hosting blood drive Oct. 1

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - The Northside National Honor and Junior Honor Societies will be hosting a blood drive next Thursday.
The drive will be on Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon and is by appointment only.
Northside is hosting the blood drive in the old gym and donors are to park in the north parking lot by the football field. Donors will not be allowed to enter the front door of the school and instead should enter through the back door of the old gym.
Donors will also receive a Vein Drain t-shirt while supplies last.
To schedule an appointment, call Jennifer Wolfe at (940) 552-2551.
