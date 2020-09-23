One new MSU Texas student tests positive for COVID-19

By KAUZ Team | September 23, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 4:08 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports one new student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas. (Source: MSU Texas)

A total of 41 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Wednesday just before 4 p.m., says the patients are made up of nine faculty/staff members and 32 students. There are currently nine active student cases along with one active staff case.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.

