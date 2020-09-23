RBNC restarts Science Saturdays with Monarch Madness

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Jennica Lambert joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about the River Bend Nature Center’s Science Saturday program.
The Science Saturday program comes back this Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
This Saturday’s theme is Monarch Madness, where kids from kindergarten through eighth grade can come and learn all about Monarch butterflies.
The group is limited to 10 kids and it will be first come first served.
General admission is $6 and it’s $5 for children, seniors, military and students. River Bend Nature Center members and children under the age of two get in free.
Science Saturday programs have no additional fee, you just have to pay for admission.
Monarch Madness will teach the anatomy and physiology of Monarchs, explore Monarch migration, show a Monarch tagging demonstration, let kids create their own butterfly and show the Peyton’s Place Butterfly Exhibit.
For more information about RBNC, visit their website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.