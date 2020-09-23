Wichita Co. District Clerk’s Office closed to walk-ins due to COVID-19

We have conducted sanitization and will continue to regularly clean and sanitize the office for the safety of the employees and the limited public traffic. We want to assure the community that their health and safety are always of the utmost importance. We are diligently following all COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the CDC and Texas Health and Human Services regarding sanitation and health practices. Wichita County will continue to monitor the situation, while providing transparent and up-to-date information to the public.