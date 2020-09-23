Wichita Co. District Clerk’s Office closed to walk-ins due to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County District Clerk’s Office has temporarily switched to appointment only after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The office will be closed to walk-ins until at least Oct. 7 but appointments can still be made and the office will be available by telephone.
The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District considers this a low-risk exposure for the public, but the potential exposure may have occurred from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23.
If you visited the office during that time and begin experiencing symptoms, you should contact the Wichita County Health District.
To reach the Wichita County District Clerk’s Office, call (940) 766-8100, ext. 8190.
You can read the full press below:
The Wichita County District Clerk’s Office located at 900 Seventh Street, Room 303 has been informed by the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Based on the assessment, this is considered a “low risk” exposure to the public. The potential exposure to the public may have occurred during the week of September 21st through 23rd. Anyone who visited the District Clerk’s Office during this time period and begins experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the Wichita County Health District.
In coordination with the Health District, and in abundance of caution, the Wichita County District Clerk’s Office has chosen to only close the office to walk-in customers until at least Wednesday, October 7th. However, the office will remain Open to the public by appointment and for assistance by telephone during this period.
We have conducted sanitization and will continue to regularly clean and sanitize the office for the safety of the employees and the limited public traffic. We want to assure the community that their health and safety are always of the utmost importance. We are diligently following all COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the CDC and Texas Health and Human Services regarding sanitation and health practices. Wichita County will continue to monitor the situation, while providing transparent and up-to-date information to the public.
For assistance by Wichita County District Clerk’s Office staff please call the following number, based on the services needed, 940-766-8100, Extension 8190
