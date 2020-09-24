Baylor County active COVID-19 cases continue to rise

BAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Baylor County Emergency Management reported seven new COVID-19 cases in the county on Thursday.
This brings the county’s case total up to 61, with 40 of them still being active.
The county has also seen one death and 20 total recoveries. Two patients are currently hospitalized.
19 of Baylor County’s new cases come from a nursing home, this includes cases among both employees and residents.
The county now falls under Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate due to the amount of active cases surpassing 20.
