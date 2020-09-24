Bowie supports residents and businesses as they try to get back to normal after tornado

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The City of Bowie is still trying to pick up the pieces, after a tornado on May 21 swept through the city destroying several homes and businesses.
The City of Bowie’s Economic Development Cooperation has created The Bowie Tornado Relief Committee to help families and business owners get back on their feet.
The committee has received $70,000 in donations from other businesses and individuals, helping around 86 residents repair homes and commercial/retail properties.
“We knew the damage was going to be large so they did the application for a maximum of $1,000 depending on the severity of the damage.” said Janis Crawley Executive Director of Economic Development City of Bowie .
The city also used almost half of it’s reserve funds about $270,000, to help towards replacing a power grid that was damaged during the storm.
“The power was back on in most of the city within six hours our crews did a fantastic job they had to go in and rebuild the system on the south side of town that took several days.” said Bert Cunningham City Manager of Bowie.
The remainder of the city’s $510,000 budget will go towards fixing damage made to Bowie City Hall, maintenance buildings, airport hangers, and other city building that were damaged during the tornado.
To find out how you can help donate to The City of Bowie Tornado Relief Fund visit their website.
