Fall Wine Fest at the Farmer’s Market this Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Bill Anderson joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about the Fall Wine Fest being hosted by the Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market this Saturday.
The Farmer’s Market runs from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Wine Fest will start serving samples at 10 a.m.
Seven or eight local wineries will bring different wines for attendees to try.
The vendors inside will have things to snack on as well as to make your own charcuterie boards.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.